Murderers found through traffic challan on victim’s motorbike

PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch unit 3 officials in a two-and-a-half months old murder that took place at a remote part in Chakan. The body was found on November 30, 2021 in Alandi Ghat.

The deceased was identified as Radheshyam Subhash Rathi, 45, resident of Indrayani Nagar, Dehu Phata – Moshi Road in Haveli area of Pune and a native of Washim district. After his identity was ascertained, it was found that his motorcycle and mobile phone were missing from the spot where his body was found. The arrested were identified as Prithviraj Namdas, 19, a resident of Nanekar Vasti in Chakan and Tejas Santosh Londhe, a resident of Bhujbal Ali in Chakan. They are in custody at Alandi police station.

A missing person case was registered at Mhalunge chowki police outpost one day after the victim left for work at 11pm on November 26, 2021. His family members told the police that he was headed towards Alandi after he left home. The police checked CCTV camera footages but the trail ran cold after Alandi phata and phone location also did not lead the police to any breakthrough.

“After hitting a dead end in all the other methods, sub-inspector Vijay Jagdale started checking for traffic violation challans on the motorcycle that the diseased owned. On December 3, 2021, a traffic violation challan was issued on the vehicle of the deceased. The police extracted the partial photo through CCTV of the time when the challan was issued and saw backs of three men riding on it. As the faces were only partially visible in the picture it took a long time and 150 CCTV camera footages were checked,” read a statement from Unit 3 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

On February 11, the police received information that one of the three people seen on the motorbike was in Nanekar vasti area of Chakan. He was arrested, and upon questioning he revealed that he and one of his friends (Londhe) had looted the diseased of Rs2,000, his mobile phone, and motorcycle and when he resisted, the accused hit him in the head with rocks and metal rod and killed him before disposing body on the roadside, according to the police statement.

