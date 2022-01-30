MVA ministers claim wine not liquor, though booze rules apply to wine as well

PUNE With the Maharashtra government giving the nod for sale of wine in wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across Maharashtra at a flat annual licensing fee of ₹ 5,000, wine connoisseurs and wine lovers will still require license to buy or drink wine.

This is contradictory to the stand by several ministers in MVA including Ajit Pawar who vehemently argued that to consider wine as liquor will be mistake. “Let me make it clear that wine is not a liuor. The opposition may say whatever they want to,” Pawar had said while replying to the allegations of BJP which accused the government saying MVA wants to turn Maharashtra into “liquor state”.

According to an official in the State excise, the rules for Indian made foreign liquor, wine and beer consumption are the same, and will require a license to stock and to serve. “Though there are different categories as to how much a person can buy or keep in his possession,” the official said..

According to Ajay Deshmukh, secretary Pune district Wine Merchant’s Association, “Those who wish to buy wines or any liquor off the counter require a drinking permit or license which are available on the Excise website.”

According to Excise department, “There are around 1,685 wine shops in the state. The wine industry has a turnover of around ₹1,000 crore in India, of which 65% in Maharashtra. Most wineries are located in Nashik, which produces around 80% of India’s wine, and is referred to as the wine and grape capital of India, followed by Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.

As per the figures shared by state excise department, wine consumption in the state during the financial year for 2020-21 was just around 70 lakh litres. The beer consumption on the other hand stood at 30 crore litres, country liquor 32 crore litres and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at 20 crore litres. The wineries hope that with government allowing sale of wine at departmental stores, its consumption will increase