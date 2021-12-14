Naidu hospital floor in Pune reserved for Omicron cases

In view of the Omicron Covid variant threat, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reserved a floor at the infection control Naidu hospital exclusively for those who test positive for the new variant that first emerged in Africa.

Although the jumbo facility at College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has not been dismantled due to heavy financial requirements, the civic body aims to first utilise its existing hospitals and then open the new Baner and CoEP jumbo facility. The paediatric ward at Rajiv Gandhi facility as well will be equipped with ventilators and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds some of which would be sponsored through CSR.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department said, “An entire floor at Naidu infection control hospital has been identified for Omicron patients in case the numbers go high. The total capacity at Naidu hospital is about 100 beds. We also have about 611 beds at BJ Medical college. We have prepared other hospitals like the one at Bopodi (55), Laigude hospital (50) which are currently operating non-Covid-19 patients. We have identified the jumbo hospital which has been kept ready just in case the numbers go high. However, we are not planning to restart the facilities as yet as it would cost heavily on the civic body exchequer. So, we will first use the existing municipal infrastructure and then if needed restart the jumbo facility, if at all the cases go up. We do not know as of now if and when the third wave will hit the city. But we are prepared with adequate medicines, drugs, oxygen and other infrastructure.”

As of Tuesday, Pune city has two patients who were informed to be infected with the Omicron variant. One among the two has already been discharged after testing negative and the other has been institutionally quarantined.

Dr Bharti said that the paediatric ward at Rajiv Gandhi hospital would also have about 14 NICU and 25 paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) beds.

“We are hoping that the mother and child hospital would be ready by the 1st-2nd week of January as we are also getting extra ventilators and equipment through CSR which should be with us by next week,” he said.

As per the PMC health department data, in the first wave the city saw 22,792 patients in the age group of 0-18 years which was about 11.15% of the total patients. Of these, 31 were reported dead which is about 0.14% fatality rate. In the second wave, 30,157 kids were reported infected with Covid-19 infection, however as the second wave was more fatal and widespread than the first wave the percentage of infection among kids was lower than the first wave at 9.95% and 26 were reported dead which was about 0.09%. The second numbers account for March 1, 2021 to December 8, 2021 and so 98 kids are still undergoing treatment for the same.

