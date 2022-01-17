Nal stop flyover gains pace, Maha-Metro eyes Feb finish

PUNE After listing it under priority work, the Maha-Metro is eyeing completion of vehicular flyover at Nal Stop chowk on Karve road by February. The completion work has reached its final stages. While the initial deadline was June 2021, the project was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and traffic congestion on the road.

Maha-Metro PRO Hemant Sonawane said, “The flyover work is nearly complete. The finishing and painting work is going on. Major work has been completed. It will take three to four weeks more.”

The project is jointly executed by Pune Municipal Corporation and Maha-Metro. “It can also get completed early; however, we are expecting it by mid-February. Traffic flow was the main concern as we cannot block the complete road while working on the flyover. We can block only one side of the road. Even at night the majority of work was carried by blocking one side of the road. During the first wave many workers left for their hometowns which slowed down the work. Now it is on track,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Commuters are also hoping for the flyover to commence operations. ““There should be no more delays from PMC to begin the operations, the traffic has increased now like it was in pre-Covid days,” said Pradeep Deshmukh, resident of Pratiknagar.

Work almost complete

Flyover is 572 metres in length and 6.1 metres wide.

PMC contributed ₹30 crore and Maha-Metro will add ₹26 crore to construct this flyover.

It has 13 pillars with three of them in the middle of Nal Stop square.

The top tier of the flyover will be for the metro rail while the lower tier will cater to vehicular traffic.

Flyover starts after SNDT chowk on Karve road and passes over Nal Stop chowk and will descend just before the next square.