Narendra Dabholkar murder: defence questions complainant’s version of events

The defence counsel in the murder trial of slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar on Saturday cross-examined the complainant in the case claiming that there are inconsistencies in his statement recorded during the complaint and to the probe agency.

Dabholkar, a noted anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on the Omkareshwar bridge in the city on August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk.

In his complaint to the Pune police, police officer Navnath Rangat had said that he saw a truck pass by and then witnessed 3-4 people gathered on Omkareshwar bridge around 7:20am and upon close inspection, he found a man (Dabholkar) in a pool of blood. This statement was recorded by police inspector (crime) S Kenjale.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Prakash Salsingikar pointed our that as per Rangat’s statement of July 4, 2014, to CBI deputy superintendent D S Chauhan, he was not present at the spot, but was taking rest at the Shaniwar peth police chowky. He even called his wife from the landline of the police chowky around 7.20 am. Sometime later an aged person approached him and informed him about a man lying on the bridge in a pool of blood, the lawyer said, citing the CBI statement.

The hearing was held in the court of special judge SR Navander with Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi and defence lawyers advocates Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, Prakash Salsingikar, and Suvarna Vast. The accused, Vikram Bhave, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, and Virendra Taware, were present in court while accused Advocate Sanjiv Punalekar was exempted from being present of the court.

“There are serious lacunae in the version that he is narrating in court and the statement that he has given and is signed by a senior officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” said Advocate Vast and she was seconded by Salsingikar, who did major part of the cross-questioning, as well as Ichalkaranjikar.

In another loophole pointed out by the defence team, Rangat mentioned that two of the four people named for morning naka bandi to curb chain snatching that day were present close to the spot at Shaniwar peth police outpost. The two people present, as per Rangat were himself and head constable Ankush More. However, in a statement recorded by CBI, Rangat mentions, “When I received the information of this incident, there was no naka bandi at the bridge. I was the first police officer who reached the spot.”

However, in the statement recorded by the Pune police, API Rangat mentioned that HC More and him reached the spot to inspect the crowding.

In another glaring loophole that was pointed out by the defence team during cross questioning, the FIR by Pune police shows the time of registration to be 9:30am. However, in his statement to the CBI, he says that his complaint statement was recorded much after 11am.

API Rangat said that he reached the police outpost of Bal Gandharv from Sassoon hospital (after taking Dabholkar’s body) at 11am after receiving directions to do so by some officer. He was interrogated by crime PI and assistant commissioner of police of Deccan division under supervision of the then joint commissioner of police of Pune and they recorded his statement which later became the complaint statement.

“After some time my statement was recorded by PI Jegle in the supervision of Joint CP Singhal at the chowky. After recording my statement I was allowed to go in the afternoon at about 14.30 hours. On being asked, I state that the FIR of this case was recorded on the basis of my statement recorded by the crime PI,” reads his statement to CBI.

Such loopholes were also pointed out by the defence team in the statement of a panch witness identified as Shyam Nivrutti Marne. The panch denied multiple points made in the statement in his name recorded by CBI.