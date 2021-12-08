Nashik man arrested for duping 90-100 loan seekers from Pune

PUNE A man from Nashik has been arrested by the Pune police for duping at least 90-100 people of around ₹6.4 lakh, by falsely promising them loans.

The arrested man was identified as Shirish alias Om Dnyandev Kahrat (38), a resident of Bhavani road, Nashik. The police are looking for one other person in the case.

The transactions happened between September and December through online transactions.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old resident of Katraj who is among the loan hopefuls who were duped.

The complainant claimed that the accused established an office in a building in Kharadi.

The accused took money from the complainant as well as the witnesses under false pretext of loan procedures. However, once the money was sent, the expected loan was not granted to the complainant as well as witnesses.

A total of ₹6,41,500 was lost by 90-100 people, according to the police.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Depositors’ Interest in Financial Establishments Act was registered at Chandan nagar police station.