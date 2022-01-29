Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nashik man booked for creating fake social media account of lawyer

Advocate Jamadar Malwadkar, who recently published a book about the battle of Bhima Koregaon, received the information from his friends who received messages using derogatory language towards Maratha emperor
The accused also sent derogatory messages about the Peshwa and Maratha rulers’ regime in the country from the fake account. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 09:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A man from Nashik was booked for creating a fake social media account in the name of Advocate Rohan Jamadar Malwadkar and sending messages to his friends about using derogatory language towards Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advocate Malwadkar, who recently published a book about the battle of Bhima Koregaon, received the information from his friends who received such messages.

The police have identified the accused and are on the lookout for him after Malwadkar’s complaint.

“He formed an account with 174 in it which is similar to the complainant’s account. He sent messages to his relatives and friends to make it look like the complainant was sending them. We will take the necessary action,” said senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station.

The accused also sent derogatory messages about the Peshwa and Maratha rulers’ regime in the country from the fake account.

The topic of the battle of Bhima Koregaon has been a topic of public discussion ever since the riots that broke out to mark the 200 years of the battle. The history of the battle holds significance in the caste politics of the region because the members of the Mahar community are believed to be part of the British military that defeated the Peshwas in the battle.

The Jaystamb in Perne village of Pune district was built to mark the victory of the British East India company’s win.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(a) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

