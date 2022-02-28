National Science Day: Science park’s new building inaugurated at SPPU

PUNE Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani, chairman and executive director, Bharat Forge, inaugurated Science park, shifted to a new building on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, on the occasion of National Science Day (February 28) on Monday.

The varsity’s ‘Center for Science Education and Communication’, also known as Science park, was started in 2014.

The park displayed many activities and fun games related to Science for students. “I am happy to be a part of the initiative started with the aim of generating interest towards Science among students. I always look forward to be a part of SPPU initiatives, like the Science park. It has been observed that there are less experiments carried out in Mathematics as compared to earlier years. We plan to start a Maths museum at the varsity and it will be announced soon.” said Kalyani. Anand Deshpande, founder-president, Persistent Systems; Pramod Chaudhary, founder-executive chairman, Praj Industry; Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University; N S Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor; registrar Prafulla Pawar; Dilip Kanhere, coordinator of Science Park and others were present. The winners of Science competition held at the park a few days ago were given prizes by the guests on Monday.

Kamalkar said, “The university should always be experimental. We need to think about how to solve society’s problems through Science and research.”

“Around 100 projects prepared by students were displayed at the park, including model of roots to leaves, self-contained talking tree, interior of ants swarm, energy generated with fun, train built by the Joshi Railway Museum and life cycle of a butterfly,” said Kanhere.