Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / National Science Day: Science park’s new building inaugurated at SPPU
pune news

National Science Day: Science park’s new building inaugurated at SPPU

The varsity’s ‘Center for Science Education and Communication’, also known as Science park, was started in 2014
Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani (extreme left), chairman and executive director, Bharat Forge, inaugurated Science park, shifted to a new building on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, on the occasion of National Science Day (February 28) on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani, chairman and executive director, Bharat Forge, inaugurated Science park, shifted to a new building on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, on the occasion of National Science Day (February 28) on Monday.

The varsity’s ‘Center for Science Education and Communication’, also known as Science park, was started in 2014.

The park displayed many activities and fun games related to Science for students. “I am happy to be a part of the initiative started with the aim of generating interest towards Science among students. I always look forward to be a part of SPPU initiatives, like the Science park. It has been observed that there are less experiments carried out in Mathematics as compared to earlier years. We plan to start a Maths museum at the varsity and it will be announced soon.” said Kalyani. Anand Deshpande, founder-president, Persistent Systems; Pramod Chaudhary, founder-executive chairman, Praj Industry; Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University; N S Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor; registrar Prafulla Pawar; Dilip Kanhere, coordinator of Science Park and others were present. The winners of Science competition held at the park a few days ago were given prizes by the guests on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Kamalkar said, “The university should always be experimental. We need to think about how to solve society’s problems through Science and research.”

“Around 100 projects prepared by students were displayed at the park, including model of roots to leaves, self-contained talking tree, interior of ants swarm, energy generated with fun, train built by the Joshi Railway Museum and life cycle of a butterfly,” said Kanhere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP