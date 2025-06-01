Naval Kishor Ram takes charge as Pune municipal commissioner, prioritises citizen-centric projects

Naval Kishor Ram took charge as the new municipal commissioner of Pune on Saturday and set a clear agenda on day one — prioritising citizen-centric projects and improving ease of living in the city. Ram replaces Rajendra Bhosale (R), who retired on May 31. (HT)

Ram replaces Rajendra Bhosale, who retired on May 31. A senior IAS officer, Ram previously served as Pune district collector during the Covid pandemic and was later deputed as deputy director in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking after assuming office, Ram said, “My priority is to execute citizen-centric projects. All efforts will be made to improve ease of living for citizens. Several projects are pending, and I will try to give them a fresh push.”

Though Saturday was a holiday, heads of all PMC departments were present to welcome the new commissioner. Ram also held an introductory meeting with civic officials.

Among the key challenges before him are the upcoming municipal elections and delays in major infrastructure projects due to the absence of an elected general body. Ongoing works like the metro rail, riverfront development, equal water distribution, and river rejuvenation (with support from JICA) need administrative attention.

The monsoon has already arrived, and Pune has witnessed flash floods in recent years. Ram will have to immediately oversee monsoon preparedness and disaster management.

Due to the absence of corporators for the past few years, no new projects have been initiated. The onus will now be on the commissioner to take the lead in pushing developmental initiatives.

Ram’s familiarity with Pune’s administrative and civic issues is expected to help. His earlier stint as district collector and working relationship with guardian minister Ajit Pawar are likely to prove advantageous in navigating civic challenges.