Navale bridge-Katraj chowk: Nightmare for vehicle users as road repairs drag for two years
Work on the service roads of the bypass highway between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk has left the stretch a nightmare for vehicle users. With no barricades and signages at some spots, two-wheelers and motorists are forced to travel through no entry points and take wrong lanes.
The bypass highway extension work and service road repairs between Katraj chowk and Navale bridge chowk is going on for two years, and commuters risk their lives while using the stretch that has reported many accidents in the past.
“I daily use the bypass highway from Katraj towards Navale bridge chowk for my work. The ongoing service road work has left the lanes dug up many places on both sides of the highway. At many spots, there is no barricades, posing risk to vehicle users, especially at night,” said Amol Kendre, a resident.
Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje residents’ association, said, “We demand the authorities to complete the road works at the earliest and contractors should put in place adequate road safety measures. The government authorities involved in this work should monitor the progress. If any mishap happens on this dangerous stretch, who will be responsible for it?”
A Public Works Department (PWD) road engineer at the site of repairs, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are taking all necessary safety precautions on the service road work. Though barricades are placed at many places, more will installed at identified spots.”
-
Ludhiana: After years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home finally gets long overdue attention
After many years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar's ancestral home in Naughara is set to welcome high-profile guests over the weekend. While Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will carry out a march from the party's office at Clock Tower to Naughara to pay tribute to the martyr on Saturday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit the house on Sunday on the occasion of Sukhdev's 115th birth anniversary.
-
Haryana grants relaxation to allow defaulting contractors to resume mining
In a controversial move, the Haryana government on Thursday allowed defaulting mining contractors in the state to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for the payment of dues. There are 20 mining contractors who have defaulted on payment for more than six months while 16 have not payment for 3-6 months. There are 12 contractors who have not paid for less than three months.
-
No explosives in object found at Pune railway station, says police commissioner
A suspicious object was found at Pune railway station Friday morning after which the area near platform number 1 was sealed by the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot. A railway worker first spotted the object at 10.26am, after which he immediately informed the railway protection force about it. By the time the object was checked and taken away from the spot, it was 12 noon.
-
Balgandharva Rangmandir redevelopment: Artists unhappy with the new plan
“Why do they need to demolish this fantastic building. This has been built thoughtfully by PL Deshpande, considering every aspect of theatre, from lighting, background material, resting rooms for artists, troupes and lighting workers. None of these is mentioned in the new design. It is almost as if these small but strong workers who work backstage don't matter,” said Arun Gaikwad, producer of a series of Lok Dhara performances.
-
Candidates in Pune eager to know civic election dates
As the state election commission has asked the Supreme Court to allow holding civic elections after the monsoon and the apex court has kept the matter for hearing next week, political workers are eagerly awaiting the election dates. Recently, the SC asked to start preparing for the elections, including preparing the voters' list and finalising the ward structures. Some candidates who are willing are finding difficulties with the election dates not being fixed.
