Navale bridge-Katraj chowk: Nightmare for vehicle users as road repairs drag for two years

With no barricades and signages at some spots, two-wheelers and motorists are forced to travel through no entry points and take wrong lanes
The bypass highway extension work and service road repairs between Katraj chowk and Navale bridge chowk is going on for two years, and commuters risk their lives while using the stretch that has reported many accidents in the past. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Work on the service roads of the bypass highway between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk has left the stretch a nightmare for vehicle users. With no barricades and signages at some spots, two-wheelers and motorists are forced to travel through no entry points and take wrong lanes.

“I daily use the bypass highway from Katraj towards Navale bridge chowk for my work. The ongoing service road work has left the lanes dug up many places on both sides of the highway. At many spots, there is no barricades, posing risk to vehicle users, especially at night,” said Amol Kendre, a resident.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje residents’ association, said, “We demand the authorities to complete the road works at the earliest and contractors should put in place adequate road safety measures. The government authorities involved in this work should monitor the progress. If any mishap happens on this dangerous stretch, who will be responsible for it?”

A Public Works Department (PWD) road engineer at the site of repairs, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are taking all necessary safety precautions on the service road work. Though barricades are placed at many places, more will installed at identified spots.”

Saturday, May 14, 2022
