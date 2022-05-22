NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune (NIV) for diagnosis.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We received the NCDC instructions on Saturday and have instructed the districts. The primary mode of transmission is body fluids and respiratory secretions which is common in most illnesses. The transmission of the virus is slower compared to Covid and affected countries state that the ailment is reported among those who came in close prolonged contact with the patient.”

Dr Awate said there is no confirmed or even suspected case of monkey pox in the state.

The NCDC advisory calls public health authorities for heightened suspicion in people present with an otherwise unexplained rash and who have travelled, in the last 21 days, to a country that has recently reported confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox or contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkey pox.

Suspected cases need to be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions have resolved and a fresh layer of skin has formed or until the treating physician decides to end isolation. Patients have to be reported to the district surveillance officer of integrated disease surveillance programme. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.

Zoonotic disease

Moneypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions

Moneypox is typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications

Is it more fatal than Covid?

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur. Case fatality rate may vary from 1-10%

Monkeypox can be transmitted from animal to human as well as human to human. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

Experts say the transmission is possible only in case of close contacts

The spread

Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch, bush meat preparation, direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding

Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact

Symptoms

The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness

Current scenario

80: Cases of monkeypox have been reported as on date (May 20, 2022) from 12 countries, including the UK, the US, Europe, Australia and Canada with no death.

Indian context

Monkeypox has not been reported in India, but with new cases detected from various countries chances of the disease occurring in India cannot be ruled out. The cases that have been reported worldwide are both due to local transmission and travel to African countries. As a proactive approach, NCDC, MoHFW has identified several public health actions to be initiated in the event of suspected cases being reported from India

*Source: Interim advisory for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC, MoHFW