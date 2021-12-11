Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCL MoU to explore bioactive molecules
The MoU has been signed to explore bioactive molecules for multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains of different clinical isolates. (AP)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University (SDMU), Dharwad, a constituent unit of SDM medical college and hospital to explore bioactive molecules for multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains of different clinical isolates.

The CSIR-NCL team will be led by Dr Syed G Dastager who has been involved in synthesising natural and biological molecules having potential biological applications.

The group interfaces chemistry with biology with its understanding of organic chemical mechanisms underlying biological processes. SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, affiliated with SDMU, has a 1,000-bed hospital with various modern research facilities along with antimicrobial resistance data of 10 years will upgrade the scope to work in collaboration.

“The increasing incidence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens has resulted in an urgent need for new, clinically useful antibiotics. Antibiotics in clinical development are insufficient to address today’s resistant pathogens. Multi-drug resistance is a big problem. There is an urgent need to search for usable alternatives to antimicrobial agents,” said Dr Syed.

The proposed MoU will focus on the development of genome sequencing and mass spectrometry technology.

