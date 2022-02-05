Home / Cities / Pune News / NCP, BJP condemn Warkari leader for derogatory comments about women
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday took an aggressive stand against warkari leader Banda Tatya Karadkar for his derogatory comments about NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule
PUNE: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday took an aggressive stand against warkari leader Banda Tatya Karadkar for his derogatory comments about NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too condemned Karadkar for his comments against women.

At a recent agitation in Satara against the Maharashtra government’s policy to allow the sale of wine at grocery shops, Karadkar commented against women and the said political leaders. His deprecating comments led to protests in many parts of the state. The NCP too staged protests under the leadership of city unit president Prashant Jagtap. NCP leaders even filed police complaints against Karadkar at various places.

So much so that the Maharashtra Women’s Commission president Rupali Chankankar issued a show cause notice to Karadkar, demanding a clarification from him. While BJP leader Chitra Wagh criticised him and other party leaders protested at Beed as he made disparaging comments about Pankaja Munde as well.

