NCP dominates Pune District Central coop bank polls

Apart from Ajit Pawar, two NCP ministers were elected unopposed to the board of the district co-operative bank: home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Minister of state for forests, Datta Bharne (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has continued to hold sway over the Pune District Central Co-operative bank. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been leading this bank for the last many years.

Now, on Tuesday, apart from Ajit Pawar, two NCP ministers were elected unopposed to the board of the district co-operative bank: home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Minister of state for forests, Datta Bharne.

Of the 21 seats for elections, 15 have been elected unopposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Pradip Kand is the only non-NCP member to be elected to the bank’s board.

Kand was earlier with the NCP but he then left the party and joined the BJP two years ago.

