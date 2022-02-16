NCP opposes loans for PMC cancer hosp, riverfront devp project

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Wednesday, opposed plans by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to enter into loan agreements for a planned cancer hospital and the riverfront development project.

The NCP believes these borrowings, taken in the last leg of the BJP’s tenure in power before the elections, will financially burden the PMC

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city chief said, “At the end of the BJP’s tenure, officebearers are taking various decisions which will push corporation towards bankruptcy. There is no need to take a loan for the cancer hospital at Baner. If the contractor defaults then the burden will be the PMC’s.”

Jagtap added, “Even the riverfront development project is wrong. There is enough pollution from Khadakwasla to Pune city, but instead of cleaning it, PMC is doing the riverfront development between Sangam bridge and Bund Garden. We are a filing the complaint with the anti-corruption bureau and are asking them to check phone calls of office bearers before approving these proposals.”

The BJP, however, refuted the NCP’s allegations.Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane had earlier said, “We are committed to construct a cancer hospital on the lines of the Tata Memorial hospital. Cancer patients are increasing and poor people cannot afford the treatment. PMC is doing this project on the PPP model and it would be helpful for people from western Maharashtra. The PMC would also get income from this project.”

The NCP blamed the BJP for taking various proposals which are putting financial pressure on the municipal corporaiton. If this countinues, the PMC would not have money to do road maintaince work in the future, the NCP has alleged.