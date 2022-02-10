NCP stages agitation against Karnataka hijab row

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday staged a protest against the Karnataka government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over hijab row stating that it infringes on the fundamental right to practice religion and right to education.

Many Muslim women along with political workers across religions took part in the agitation organised at Mahatma Phule wada.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “This agitation is not just to support Muslim women but all. Today they are banning hijab. BJP workers have earlier criticised women for wearing short pants. It is an individual’s choice to wear what they want. If the government or BJP is forcing its diktat on what to eat or wear, it is moving towards Taliban government like the neighbouring country.”

Jagtap said, “If we do not oppose it, tomorrow these people will start bringing restrictions on people across religions.”

NCP spokesperson Pradip Deshmukh said, “Our Constitution has given every person the right and freedom to choose and practice religion and no government or party can change it.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has appealed to citizens to not politicise the hijab issue.

Jagtap said, “We respect the home minister’s statement, but the incident of many students targeting a single girl in Karnataka is shocking. Our protest is to support those who are victimised.”