NCP workers in favour of me contesting Nashik LS seat: Chaggan Bhujbal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 04:28 AM IST

As Udyanraje Bhosale got a rousing welcome at Satara, political circles are abuzz that the BJP has exchanged Nashik with Satara between NCP and BJP.

Senior NCP leader Chaggan Bhujbal on Wednesday claimed that the party workers’ sentiments are to contest the Nashik constituency by Ajit Pawar-led party though the seat is with Shiv Sena. Bhujbal is willing to contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. But as the seating MP Hemant Godse is from Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP both want Nashik seat with them.

As the BJP wants Other Backward Class (OBC) face at the national level, the party is also considering fielding Bhujbal from Nashik on BJP nomination if seat sharing doesn’t work out. (HT FILE)
Satara’s seat is currently with NCP though Udayanraje wants to contest polls here on BJP ticket. According to BJP leaders, there were attempts to take Satara from NCP in return for Nashik.

As the BJP wants Other Backward Class (OBC) face at the national level, the party is also considering fielding Bhujbal from Nashik on BJP nomination if seat sharing doesn’t work out.

On all this background, Bhujbal came to Pune on Wednesday to meet Ajit Pawar.

Bhujbal said, “I had a meeting with the Pawar, and we discussed the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. Party workers’ sentiments are to get this seat for NCP and should get contest on clock symbol.”

Meanwhile, some sources said that though Bhujbal and Pawar both were in Pune, they did not discuss Nashik LS seat. Bhujbal is in the city on Thursday and there are chances to have a meeting on Thursday, party sources said.

Meanwhile, Pawar said, “Bhujbal was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting. He planned to visit Pune on Wednesday and we will meet to discuss things around Nashik seat.”

