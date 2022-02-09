Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / NDA cadet dies on second day at the training institute
pune news

NDA cadet dies on second day at the training institute

PUNE A cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in an alleged accident on his second day in the premier defence training institute on February 8
A cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in an alleged accident on his second day in the premier defence training institute on February 8. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in an alleged accident on his second day in the premier defence training institute on February 8.

The deceased has been identified as G Pratyush who was in the Romeo squadron of the NDA.

“Cadet G Pratyush a native of Bengaluru had joined National Defence Academy on Feb 7, 2022 as part of 147th Course. The cadet, on the next day Feb 8, 2022 collapsed in his room, despite best efforts he could not be revived. A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” read a statement from an NDA spokesperson.

The police report claims that the boy fell in his assigned room and sustained severe injury which eventually turned fatal. The parents of the person were informed and last rites were conducted on Wednesday with military honours, according to the defence authorities.

An accidental death report has been registered in the case of his death at Uttamnagar police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP