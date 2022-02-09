NDA cadet dies on second day at the training institute

PUNE A cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in an alleged accident on his second day in the premier defence training institute on February 8.

The deceased has been identified as G Pratyush who was in the Romeo squadron of the NDA.

“Cadet G Pratyush a native of Bengaluru had joined National Defence Academy on Feb 7, 2022 as part of 147th Course. The cadet, on the next day Feb 8, 2022 collapsed in his room, despite best efforts he could not be revived. A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” read a statement from an NDA spokesperson.

The police report claims that the boy fell in his assigned room and sustained severe injury which eventually turned fatal. The parents of the person were informed and last rites were conducted on Wednesday with military honours, according to the defence authorities.

An accidental death report has been registered in the case of his death at Uttamnagar police station.