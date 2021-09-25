NDA cadet from Maldives collapses, dies during training at Khadakwasla

PUNE A student from the Maldives died after collapsing during a training exercise at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla on Saturday, according to a statement issued by a spokesperson.

“Cadet Mohammad Sulthan Ahmed of Maldives collapsed during an organised training activity at the National Defence Academy (NDA) on September 25. Despite best efforts, the cadet could not be revived. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The cadet had reported to NDA on March 12 as part of the 145 course and was in the second term. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. The Maldivian Embassy has been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate police authority. All arrangements are being made to provide a befitting send-off to the deceased with appropriate military honours, in consultation with the Maldives Embassy,” read a statement from NDA.