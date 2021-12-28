Home / Cities / Pune News / NDA pays homage to fallen alumni- Wing Commander Harshit Sinha
PUNE A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy on 28 December 2021 in memory of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died in a tragic flying accident during a training sortie onboard MIG-21 on December 24, 2021 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy on 28 December 2021 in memory of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor AVSM VM, Commandant, NDA paid homage to the brave heart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the Academy were present to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was an alumnus of 104th NDA Course, Oscar Squadron.

