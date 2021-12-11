Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NDA pays homage to General Bipin Rawat, other fallen alumni

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA, paid homage to the brave hearts in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the academy were present to pay their last respects
A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the “Hut of Remembrance” at National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday in memory of General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff; Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, and Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the “Hut of Remembrance” at National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday in memory of General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff; Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, and Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who lost their lives during a helicopter crash in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA, paid homage to the brave hearts in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the academy were present to pay their last respects.

General Bipin Rawat, was an alumnus of the 53rd NDA Course, Charlie Squadron and has served the nation as the 27th chief of the army staff rose to become the first chief of defence staff in January 2020. The ‘Hut of Remembrance’ book read that “Rarely a general goes with his boots on. General Rawat etched his name in the Hut of Remembrance at NDA as the senior-most soldier to die in the line of duty. That’s his glory.”

Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder was an alumnus of the 77th NDA Course, India Squadron. The officer was approved for the next rank of major general and was due to take over a division. The officer was carrying out the duties of the defence assistant to the chief of defence staff.

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was an alumnus of the 100th NDA Course, Foxtrot Squadron. He was Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit and was flying the MI-17 helicopter of the chief of defence staff during the ill-fated accident.

