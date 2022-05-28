NEP 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India’s education system had been rigid in the past but National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made it possible to make teaching and learning more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary. Pradhan was speaking during the roundtable on implementing National Education Policy at Symbiosis International University at Pune on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said, “National Education Policy 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century. It aims to promote all-round development of an individual and aims to make education accessible to everyone.”

The minister stressed that our academic fraternity have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. “How well we harmonise with technology and automation, acquire new skills will define our readiness for the future of work as well as for a leadership role in the emerging new global order. There is a huge opportunity for all of us here, especially for our academic community,” he added.

According to him, the online education is the new reality and teaching fraternity must build new academic dynamics and come forward for developing quality e-learning content, developing SOPs to ensure online learning is not limited to exploitative market forces and protecting against data imperialism.

Pradhan urged that to create global citizens and meet global expectations in line with the NEP 2020, our academic institutions must also ensure that they become ‘instruments of knowledge and empowerment’ rather than being ‘instruments of materialistic expectations’.