NEP 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India’s education system had been rigid in the past but National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made it possible to make teaching and learning more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary. Pradhan was speaking during the roundtable on implementing National Education Policy at Symbiosis International University at Pune on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said, “National Education Policy 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century. It aims to promote all-round development of an individual and aims to make education accessible to everyone.”
The minister stressed that our academic fraternity have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. “How well we harmonise with technology and automation, acquire new skills will define our readiness for the future of work as well as for a leadership role in the emerging new global order. There is a huge opportunity for all of us here, especially for our academic community,” he added.
According to him, the online education is the new reality and teaching fraternity must build new academic dynamics and come forward for developing quality e-learning content, developing SOPs to ensure online learning is not limited to exploitative market forces and protecting against data imperialism.
Pradhan urged that to create global citizens and meet global expectations in line with the NEP 2020, our academic institutions must also ensure that they become ‘instruments of knowledge and empowerment’ rather than being ‘instruments of materialistic expectations’.
Delhi LG asks DDA to plan ‘world-class’ nursery in Ashok Vihar
New Delhi: Two days after taking charge, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed the Delhi Development Authority to come up with a concrete timeline for developing a “world-class” nursery in north-west Delhi Ashok Vihar within a week. The facility is also expected to feature landscaped greens, a cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and flower display to attract visitors.
Delhi BJP ‘terrified’ ahead of Rajinder Nagar bypolls: AAP
The Bharatiya Janata Party is “terrified” ahead of the upcoming bypolls to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday, even as he informally announced Delhi's ruling party will field the party's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, to contest the June 23 election. Pathak's candidature is likely to be formally announced soon, even as the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their picks for the contest.
Mercury crawls past 40°C; IMD forecasts further rise
New Delhi: The relatively cool streak owing to the rainy spell earlier this week seems to have given way to warmer days ahead as the maximum temperature breached the 40-degree mark on Saturday after seven days. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9C. The hottest spots were Pitampura (42.4C), Sports Complex (42.2C), Mungeshpur (42.2C), and Najafgarh (417 C). At 38.9C, the weather station at Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest temperature.
Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of AAryan Khanand a few others.
DMER directs deans to take help of nursing staff in civic hospitals, colleges
Mumbai: The directorate of medical education and research (DMER) on Saturday held a virtual meeting with deans, medical superintendents, nursing superintendents, and matrons of the state-run hospitals. The director asked deans to take the help of nurses working in civic-run hospitals and nearby nursing colleges to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals amid the indefinite strike announced by nurses.
