New ‘coaching depot’ to come up in Alandi 

ByDheeraj Bengut
Mar 03, 2025 05:50 AM IST

This will be the second such depot in Pune division which will handle the maintenance and repair of about 100 coaches daily

A new ‘coaching depot’ will be constructed at Alandi station on the Pune-Satara railway line with an estimated cost of around 90 crore, said officials.

The maintenance and repairs of the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ and ‘NMG’ (New Modified Goods) coaches will also be carried out at the depot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
This will be the second such depot in Pune division which will handle the maintenance and repair of about 100 coaches daily. The maintenance and repairs of the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ and ‘NMG’ (New Modified Goods) coaches will also be carried out at the depot.

At the ‘Ghorpadi Coaching Maintenance Complex’ (JCMC), located near Pune station, around 300 coaches are maintained and repaired daily.

As per the information given by the Pune railway administration, currently, maintenance and repairs are being carried out for 23 railway coaches in Pune. With the new depot, there is a possibility that this number will increase. If the number of coaches increases, it will directly benefit the passengers, said officials.

“The new depot will handle a larger volume of coach maintenance and repairs, which will ease the pressure Ghorpadi depot. Currently, this proposal is awaiting approval,” said Padmsingh Jadhav, additional divisional railway manager, Pune.

Three ‘pit lines’ of 600 meters in length and two ‘stabling lines’ will be created at the Alandi depot. The ‘pit line’ will be used for coach repairs, while the ‘stabling line’ will be used to park trains, and a ‘sick line’ will also be created. When a coach has a malfunction, it will be separated from the train and placed on the ‘sick line’. Employees will work on repairing the malfunctioning coach here. These lines will help keep the ‘loop line’ at Alandi station available for railway traffic.

