New Covid cases mainly reported from wards in Pune with economically well-to-do residents

PUNE New Covid-19 cases in the city are now being mainly reported from wards where the demograph is economically well-to-do residents.

Wards reporting a higher number of fresh Covid-19 cases are Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan and those with pockets of middle-class residents like Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri. Congested wards like Bhavani peth, Kasba-Vishrambaug wada and those with slum areas, like Ramtekdi-Wanowrie, are now reporting a comparatively lower number of new Covid-19 cases.

In the week between January 6 and January 12, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, 4,939 cases, followed by Aundh-Baner ward with 4,708 new cases. In the following week, between January 20 and January 26, Aundh-Baner reported 5,952 new cases followed by Hadapsar-Mundhwa which reported 5,812 new cases.

In the week between January 6 and January 12, Bhavani peth reported the least number of new cases, 725, followed by Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward with 1,361 new cases. In the following week, between January 20 and January 26, Bhavani peth reported 540 new cases, followed by Kasba-Vishrambaugwada which reported 1,396 new cases.

During both the weeks, Bhavani peth, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada reported the least number of new cases. These wards are congested commercial areas with slum pockets.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “The spread of infection is no longer restricted to only congested pockets. The curve of the virus is rotating from ward to ward. While the infection first started from the most congested wards, specifically Bhavani peth, in the second wave we saw more housing societies being affected. We are taking all necessary measures like implementation of home quarantine among those infected.”