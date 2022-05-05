New flyover fails to ease traffic issues on Karve road
The Karve road flyover, which was inaugurated on March 13, has added more woes for commuters than resolving traffic mess and has placed itself in the series of other such structures in Pune built without proper planning and design.
According to transport experts, the flyover at Nal stop on Karve road was wrongly designed without taking into account overall commuters’ numbers. Despite multiple measures, the traffic mess is yet to be eased.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning another flyover on the same road and has met with opposition from local residents.
With elections round the corner, elected members are aggressive for building other infrastructures like this flyover, which according to many are only adding to new bottlenecks leading to growing disappointment among citizens.
PMC project in charge Srinivas Bonala said, “We did a site visit last week with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. The residents and elected members have put forth their suggestions, which we will implement. Within next few days there would be relief for traffic and maximum traffic will go from the flyover.”
Prashant Karve, a resident said, “The Nal stop flyover is just for crossing the one signal. It is of no use and has been constructed without any proper planning. Like University chowk flyover, it should get demolished and the money must be recovered from elected members and administration who planned it.”
At Karve road, among the issues that created problems included no road widening at entry and exit points, traffic signals halting traffic immediately after the flyover ends and a PMPML bus stop in close proximity to the flyover, where public transport buses halt.
“The design of the flyover is not just wrong as is evident from the chaos, but the space left for footpath at Nal stop doesn’t conform to IRC guidelines. In that sense, it can be considered illegal too. Further, constructing flyovers below a Metro corridor will reduce metro ridership. So, it goes against the philosophy of encouraging public transport.” said Harshad Abhyankar, Director, SPTM (Save Pune Traffic Movement).
With the existing structure not resolving traffic mess, the PMC has proposed another Y-shaped flyover at Karve road near Karve Statue.
The multilevel flyover at Nal Stop chowk was initiated by former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. However, this flyover does not sort the problem of traffic congestions, which was the main reason for its construction.
BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil who is also, Kothrud MLA accepted that the traffic congestion at Nal Stop chowk during peak hours is a problem and he did a site visit along with metro, PMC and traffic police officials on April 25.
Chandrakant Patil said,”We did the site visit and suggested the shifting of the bus stop and removing encroachments.”
The local residents state that the PMC officials are mum because the flyover is proposed by the elected members and not the administration.
Earlier, the flyover at University chowk was a flop and created more chaos, leading authorities to demolish it. Three years ago, Ahmednagar road citizens opposed a flyover construction, but elected members have pushed for the project.
-
UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream of developing 'smart villages', the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages.
-
BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters
Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing. BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi. But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”
-
398 children rescued from Pune railway station, reunited with families
PUNE At least 398 children who had run away from their homes were rescued from the Pune railway station between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the total children, 303 were boys, and 95 were girls. After counselling and help from the administration, these children were reunited with their families, said, railway officials. The initiative was undertaken with the efforts of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Saathi NGO and Railway Childline (a helpline).
-
Civet cat rescued from Agra shoe-making unit
Agra An Asian Palm Civet was found in the sole cutting room of a shoe manufacturing factory located in Sikandra here . Employees working at Concept Conceivers and Executors who saw the creature on Wednesday, informed their production manager who immediately contacted the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS. Subsequently a three-member rescue team was sent to the location. After an hour-long search, they found the animal resting underneath a rack.
-
Man poses as nephew of energy minister Nitin Raut, dupes several job aspirants
Mumbai: As many as 11 people have lodged a complaint against a man who posed as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them in lieu of promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.. Police officers said the accused, who possessed a white Toyota Innova, has similarly cheated several people in Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayandar areas.
