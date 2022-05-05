New flyover fails to ease traffic issues on Karve road

The Karve road flyover, which was inaugurated on March 13, has added more woes for commuters than resolving traffic mess and has placed itself in the series of other such structures in Pune built without proper planning and design.

According to transport experts, the flyover at Nal stop on Karve road was wrongly designed without taking into account overall commuters’ numbers. Despite multiple measures, the traffic mess is yet to be eased.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning another flyover on the same road and has met with opposition from local residents.

With elections round the corner, elected members are aggressive for building other infrastructures like this flyover, which according to many are only adding to new bottlenecks leading to growing disappointment among citizens.

PMC project in charge Srinivas Bonala said, “We did a site visit last week with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. The residents and elected members have put forth their suggestions, which we will implement. Within next few days there would be relief for traffic and maximum traffic will go from the flyover.”

Prashant Karve, a resident said, “The Nal stop flyover is just for crossing the one signal. It is of no use and has been constructed without any proper planning. Like University chowk flyover, it should get demolished and the money must be recovered from elected members and administration who planned it.”

At Karve road, among the issues that created problems included no road widening at entry and exit points, traffic signals halting traffic immediately after the flyover ends and a PMPML bus stop in close proximity to the flyover, where public transport buses halt.

“The design of the flyover is not just wrong as is evident from the chaos, but the space left for footpath at Nal stop doesn’t conform to IRC guidelines. In that sense, it can be considered illegal too. Further, constructing flyovers below a Metro corridor will reduce metro ridership. So, it goes against the philosophy of encouraging public transport.” said Harshad Abhyankar, Director, SPTM (Save Pune Traffic Movement).

With the existing structure not resolving traffic mess, the PMC has proposed another Y-shaped flyover at Karve road near Karve Statue.

The multilevel flyover at Nal Stop chowk was initiated by former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. However, this flyover does not sort the problem of traffic congestions, which was the main reason for its construction.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil who is also, Kothrud MLA accepted that the traffic congestion at Nal Stop chowk during peak hours is a problem and he did a site visit along with metro, PMC and traffic police officials on April 25.

Chandrakant Patil said,”We did the site visit and suggested the shifting of the bus stop and removing encroachments.”

The local residents state that the PMC officials are mum because the flyover is proposed by the elected members and not the administration.

Earlier, the flyover at University chowk was a flop and created more chaos, leading authorities to demolish it. Three years ago, Ahmednagar road citizens opposed a flyover construction, but elected members have pushed for the project.