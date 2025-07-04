New FYJC admission process leaves students confused, parents worried

PUNE: For the first time, the state government is implementing a fully-centralised online admission process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions across the state. While the system aims to ease the admission process, confusion over the new rules have added to the students’ anxieties. Pune, India - Oct. 4, 2021: Students queue up while teacher instructing them at collage premises on first day of collage reopening at NMV High School & Junior College on Bajirav road, Budhwar Peth in Pune, India, on Monday, October 4, 2021. (HT PHOTO)

During the registration phase, the official portal faced several technical issues, leaving many candidates frustrated. Despite this, CAP Round 1 admissions are underway.

This year, a new ‘auto-freeze’ rule has been introduced which mandates that if a student is allotted a college as per their first preference, the seat is automatically confirmed and the student is required to take admission. If the student chooses to cancel the admission, they are permanently out of the CAP process and cannot participate in further rounds.

This provision has put several students in a difficult spot. Shweta Adsul, who was initially happy when she was offered her first preference, Fergusson College, was left disappointed when she realised she had been offered admission to the non-grant division of the college, where annual fees are around ₹25,000 - significantly higher than the approximately ₹4,000 fees for the grant-in-aid section.

“When I visited the college, they told me the admission was for the non-grant division. I was shocked. I thought I would get into the grant section, which we can afford. My father cannot afford this. But if I cancel this admission, I’ll be out of the entire process. I don’t know if I will get another chance,” Shweta told HT.

A concerned parent, who faces similar concerns, told HT, “My son scored 376 marks, but most colleges’ cut-offs are above 400. During the application process, we didn’t have access to any cut-off data, not even last year’s figures. We chose colleges based on our preferences, not knowing whether our marks matched the college cut-off or not.”

Adding to their frustration is the lack of response from the colleges to any query about the management quota seats. “We tried contacting several colleges but no one was ready to talk about the management quota. They kept telling us to contact the main centre, where calls go unanswered,” said the parent.

Another major issue was the in-house quota confusion. “While filling Part 1 of the form, there was a rule that in-house quota would only apply if the school and junior college were on the same campus. My son’s school was in Erandwane and the college in Ambegaon, so we selected ‘No’ for the in-house quota. Later, they withdrew this rule, but by then, our form was already submitted. Had we marked ‘Yes’, he would have easily secured admission,” said another concerned parent.

Many parents are now questioning the long delay in the admission process. “The Class 10 exam ended in February. It’s been nearly five months and our children are still at home. When will the process end and when will the academic year even begin?” asked a parent. “The syllabus is lengthy. How will they finish it on time? It seems like the authorities are experimenting with our children’s futures without a clear plan.”