New pipelines to address water supply in Ambegaon, Katraj

To address the water supply issue, PMC on Tuesday approved ₹13 lakh to lay pipelines from the highway at Ambegaon and Santoshnagar (Katraj)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: To address the water supply issue, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday has approved 13 lakh to lay pipelines from the highway at Ambegaon and Santoshnagar. Hence, the new tanks will be filled up and residents will get water.

Though PMC constructed four new water pipelines under the 24x7 water project, it was not laid to cross the highway between Navale bridge and Katraj.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The new lines would cross the road near Potdar School and Santoshnagar. It would help to fill up water tanks and distribute water to Ambegaon and Katraj areas.”

As PMC would cross the lines from highway, it will need to pay fees to the National Highways Authority of India. Recently, PMC paid similar fees for shifting utility lines as the widening work is carried out by NHAI.

