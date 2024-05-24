New record: Massive tumour removed from adrenal gland with 3d laparoscope

PUNE: A team of urologists at the city-based Ace Hospital removed a massive tumour measuring about 23 cm from the adrenal gland of a 58-year-old foreign national in March 2023. This is the largest tumour to have been removed from the adrenal gland, and has made it to both the Limca Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. While the 3D laparoscopic surgery was performed in March 2023, the press conference was held only on Thursday, May 23, 2024 due to the model code of conduct. Urologists at Pune-based hospital removed tumour measuring about 23 cm from adrenal gland of 58-year-old foreign national in March 2023 and entered record books. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A foreign national, 58, visited Ace Hospital complaining of constant back pain and vomiting since many years. Upon evaluation, her CT scan revealed an around 15 cm cystic tumour in the left adrenal gland. A local doctor advised her to undergo surgery as soon as possible but due to fear of open surgery, the woman avoided further treatment for years. As her condition did not improve, she finally decided to seek medical treatment in India. Here, she was admitted to Ace Hospital in Pune, doctors informed during the press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A second CT scan revealed that the tumour had grown up to 23 cm in size and was occupying more than half of the patient’s abdomen. As the tumour was on the left side, it adhered tightly to the left kidney, spleen, pancreas and large intestine. In such cases, it is safer to perform conventional open surgery by cutting the whole abdomen. However, the patient herself was unwilling to undergo open surgery under any circumstances. The urology specialist at Ace Hospital explained to the patient that the operation could be attempted with the help of 3D laparoscopy but if necessary, open surgery would have to be carried out.

Professor Dr Suresh B Patankar, senior urologist at Ace Hospital, said, “After the patient was prepared for it, the surgery was successfully performed with a modern telescopic technique called 3D laparoscopy. It took four-and-a-half hours for the surgery. With great skill, all the surrounding organs were separated and only the tumour was removed without any damage to the adrenal gland and surrounding structures. Most of the time in such a surgery, the adrenal gland has to be removed as well. Three litres of cyst fluid were removed from this tumour. The patient recovered completely within four days after the surgery.”

The team of doctors included urologist professor Dr Patankar, senior urologist Dr Gururaj R Padasalagi, and urologists Dr Mayur Narkhede and Dr Kashinath V Thakare. Other team members included Dr Sonali Vaste, anaesthetist; and assistant nursing staff members Sunita Bangar, Usha Bawadhane, Savita Kokare, Manda Bahir, Bapu Kamble and Rahul Sabale.

After scouring all important scientific and medical journals, it was found that thus far, the largest tumour removed by the laparoscopy method in India measured up to 21 cm and the largest tumour removed by laparoscopy worldwide measured up to 22 cm. The present tumour, measuring 23 cm, removed by doctors at Ace Hospital, is the largest such tumour to have been removed by 3D laparoscopy till date.