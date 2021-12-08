New research says early intervention important for premature infants in neonatal ICU

PUNE Parents with preterm babies who are at risk of intelligence and physical disability should seek intervention as early as three months, revealed a recently published study. The research conducted on 245 high risk preterm babies and 245 normal babies from Maharashtra by an Ahmednagar-based pediatrician, Dr Suchit Tamboli revealed that early intervention can improve motor skills and intelligent quotient of the child.

The paper ‘Predictive Value of Developmental Quotient at Three Months in Determination of Neurodevelopmental Outcomes at One Year in High-Risk Neonates’, was recently published in the international journal Medica for clinical medicine. It was found that a significant reduction in mental developmental delay was observed in both high risk newborn babies by 35.1 per cent and low-risk groups by 35.1 per cent by early intervention. Likewise, motor development delay has also significantly decreased in both groups by 32.9 per cent and 41.9 per cent respectively, as per the study due to early intervention.

Speaking about the research, Dr Tamboli, shared that during the study, high-risk, low-risk and healthy babies were included in the sample of 490 children. “After 12 months of monitoring the child and using intervention through the children’s mothers, it was seen that the number of children with mild mental disability quotient were reduced significantly. In newborns with severe symptoms, the number was again reduced,” said Dr Tamboli.

He further added that Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar level at birth can also cause scholastic backwardness among kids. “If the blood sugar level at birth is less than 50, children can develop scholastic backwardness at school. Hence blood sugar of the child should immediately be checked and corrected if needed,” he added.

Speaking about physical disability among newborns, 8.2 per cent of newborns with severe symptoms were reduced to zero per cent in 12 months. “Preterm infants discharged from Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were a high-risk group of neurodevelop-mental disablement that can exhibit improvement by early intervention. High-risk babies need developmental assessment and regular follow up. Indian standardised stimulation programs given since birth, considering mother as therapist improves the developmental outcome of high-risk newborns,” said Dr Tamboli.

Dr Ram Dhongade who works with Sant Dnyaneshwar Medical Education Research Centre at Pune and researcher with this study said that for neurodevelopment of high-risk infants, occupational therapy should be carried out. “There should be physical movement and occupational therapy, physiotherapy and speech therapy for the child till the development of the child is complete,” he said.

Strap: During the study, high-risk, low-risk and healthy babies were included in the sample of 490 children

Abnormal Mental Quotient

Preterm baby

At 3 months– 56.4 %

At 12 months –19.2 %

Low birth weight

At 3 months – 15.4 %

At 12 months – 14.4 %

Abnormal Motor Development Quotient

Preterm baby

At 3 months – 71.8 %

At 12 months –26.9 %

Low birth weight

At 3 months — 67.2 %

At 12 months – 25.6 %

Source: Research Paper ‘Predictive Value of Developmental Quotient at Three Months in Determination of Neurodevelopmental Outcomes at One Year in High-Risk Neonates’