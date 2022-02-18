New rumblers to check speeding vehicles on Navale bridge stretch: collector

PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday held a review meeting with government agencies concerned regarding the stretch between new Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge that has reported many accidents.

During the meeting, the collector instructed to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to submit a detailed report about the safety measures and arrangements being done at Navale bridge and connecting highway roads.

According to officials, new big-size rumblers will be installed on the slope from the Swami Narayan temple to Navale bridge to slow the speed of heavy vehicles. The NHAI has already installed rumblers on the highway stretch recently, though it is not very effective to control the vehicles’ speed because of small size.

“A detailed review meeting was held today along with the NHAI, police department, traffic police department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials regarding the safety measures need to be taken regarding Navale bridge highway road. The stretch has seen many fatal accidents in the last one year. The recommendations and fact findings given by SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), a non-profit organisation working to improve road safety and emergency care in India, needs to be done,” said Deshmukh.

“The safety measures include light emulations, call signboard installation, clearing encroachments on the highway and garbage issues. A timeline was given to NHAI and PMC to carry out these works during the last meeting and today we reviewed the progress. One important input which came in today’s meeting was to install a new and different type of rumblers on the slope of the highway near the Navale bridge where vehicles speed. The new rumblers will immediately bring down the speed of vehicles from 80 kmph to 50 kmph,” Deshmukh said.

After the new safety arrangements and infrastructural works are done, Deshmukh said he will personally inspect the highway stretch. The collector has instructed NHAI and PMC to submit a detailed report about safety measures carried out in the next eight days.

The stretch is a vulnerable spot where regularly accidents have been happening as heavy vehicles come speeding from the new Katraj tunnel, and a slope on the highway causes the vehicle to increase speed. Later, drivers to save the fuel close down engine or take vehicle into neutral gear. Apparently when they come near Navale bridge where there is an exit to the service road, these vehicles get out of control or their brakes don’t work leading to accidents, observed PMC officials.