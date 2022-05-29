New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune

PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.

Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said, “We have set up a dedicated charging station and maintenance workshop for these e-buses in the premises of our MSRTC head office near Swargate. The preparations for the June 1 launch of the e-bus are going on in full swing and the e-bus has come to our division. Apart from that, the regular celebration of MSRTC foundation day will be held across 12 depots in the division on June 1.”

The MSRTC is going to get 1,000 e-buses and 2,000 CNG buses in a phase-wise manner under the central government’s ‘faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles’ (FAME) scheme. As part of this, the MSRTC is expected to get the first slot of 150 e-buses in June and July after which these buses will operate on various routes across the state.

When asked about the new routes for the e-buses to be started, Gaikwad said, “Initially, the bus will run on the Pune to Ahmednagar route. Once more buses are added to the fleet, several routes such as Pune to Mumbai, Pune to Kolhapur and Pune to Aurangabad will also be started in a phase-wise manner. In one charge, these e-buses go up to 200 to 250 km as per the load factor and the number of passengers travelling. So depending on that, the routes within that distance are being selected and passengers will be able to travel by these new e-buses.”

The MSRTC was constituted on June 1, 1948, as the first bus was flagged off and ran from Pune to Ahmednagar. Since then, the organisation has grown across the state and currently, there are nearly 1 lakh employees working at 248 depots across Maharashtra.

