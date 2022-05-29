New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said, “We have set up a dedicated charging station and maintenance workshop for these e-buses in the premises of our MSRTC head office near Swargate. The preparations for the June 1 launch of the e-bus are going on in full swing and the e-bus has come to our division. Apart from that, the regular celebration of MSRTC foundation day will be held across 12 depots in the division on June 1.”
The MSRTC is going to get 1,000 e-buses and 2,000 CNG buses in a phase-wise manner under the central government’s ‘faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles’ (FAME) scheme. As part of this, the MSRTC is expected to get the first slot of 150 e-buses in June and July after which these buses will operate on various routes across the state.
When asked about the new routes for the e-buses to be started, Gaikwad said, “Initially, the bus will run on the Pune to Ahmednagar route. Once more buses are added to the fleet, several routes such as Pune to Mumbai, Pune to Kolhapur and Pune to Aurangabad will also be started in a phase-wise manner. In one charge, these e-buses go up to 200 to 250 km as per the load factor and the number of passengers travelling. So depending on that, the routes within that distance are being selected and passengers will be able to travel by these new e-buses.”
The MSRTC was constituted on June 1, 1948, as the first bus was flagged off and ran from Pune to Ahmednagar. Since then, the organisation has grown across the state and currently, there are nearly 1 lakh employees working at 248 depots across Maharashtra.
-
As traffic cops implement strict norms, citizens want better roads
Mumbai Since March 6, the Mumbai traffic police introduced a lot of new measures for the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike, but the citizens of the city have expressed discontent at the lop-sided approach by the authorities to address the traffic problem. On Saturday, the traffic police implemented 'no honking' for two hours between 5 pm to 7 pm, although they had announced the initiative just a day earlier on Friday.
-
Punjab Cong’s Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead 4 km from house. They fired over 30 bullets
Mansa: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by the unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after the state government withdrew the two gunmen provided to hSidhu people aware of the matter said. The incident took place at Jawaharke village when Moosewala along with two others was about four kilometres from his residence in Moosa village.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics