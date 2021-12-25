New year party time to cut short by three hours in Lonavla

PUNE Lonavla administration has decided to cut short New Year party timing by 3 hours after the state government reintroduced restrictions. Although the state government has allowed restaurants to continue dine-in till midnight, in Lonavla, New Year parties will have to conclude by 9pm.

The move comes after the state government in Friday issued notification stated that gathering of more than five persons in all public places across the state is prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

“In Lonavla special squads are active from December 25 to check whether organisers are closing down parties at 9pm. We are not allowing parties to extend till midnight, the decision is taken to not allow larger groups of people at the one place,” said Somnath Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO), Lonavla municipal council.

As a precautionary measures, the Lonavla administration has taken this decision as twin hill station Lonavla and Khandala are already witnessing heavy rush of tourists. “Police bandobast has been increased and a more squads are placed on tourist destinations to keep track of people following mask rule. We have started collecting fine again like we used to do during the first and the second wave,” added Jadhav.

Most of the resorts in Lonavla were expecting restrictions to come in place after Covid-19 cases again started to rise in other states. “We had not made any special plans for the New Year bash. We all played safe as we know, if we invest in big events then we would have suffered a bigger financial loss than what we are suffering now. However, if we had been allowed to organise a party till midnight then we could have not faced more financial loss,” said Rohit Karindikar, owner of a resort in Lonavla.

Big parties cancelled in Mahableshwar and Panchgani

Omicron threat has spoiled the business of hotels and resorts in Mahableshwar and Panchgani as many tourists have cancelled their plans after Covid 19 cases surged in Maharashtra.

“Despite low key celebrations, we were receiving good bookings for hotels and resorts. Now many have cancelled their holiday plans and have asked for refund. Third wave threat has raised our concerns again as it impacts our business badly and unfortunately we did not receive any relief packages from the state government,” said a spokesperson from Panchgani Hotels and Welfare Association.

The dine-in Mahableshwar and Panchgani hotel will continue till midnight, however, restaurant owners have cancelled big parties.

Low key New Year in Pune

Most of the bars, pubs and restaurants in Pune are not organising any special parties for New Year. “We are not investing any extra money on special bands and music shows which are generally part of the celebration, but with restrictions in place we are not creating much hype,” said Sarvesh Jadhav, owner of Austin 40 café house.