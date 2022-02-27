NGT directs 3-member committee to fix compensation for violation by construction company

PUNE The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Central Zone bench has directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra state pollution control board, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form a joint committee to fix the compensation to be paid by a construction company called Padmavati Associates for building a project without environmental clearance. The projects in question are Pristine Prism and Pristine Royal.

“The order is passed to make an assessment of damages if any. The committee will do it. We are thinking of challenging the order,” said advocate Saurabh Kulkarni, who is representing the company.

The order to that effect was issued by chairperson Adarsh Goel, Judicial member Justice Brijesh Sethi, and expert members Nagin Nanda, A Senthil Vel, Vijay Kulkarni, and Afroz Ahmad on Thursday while hearing an application made by activist Tanaji Gambhire.

The company has applied for de facto environmental clearance post the completion of the project which was pointed out by the company representative but the tribunal did not give the benefit of the move to the company.

A joint committee of the same member organisations was formed to submit a report to NGT. A report was subsequently submitted by the committee on August 24, 2020. A few lacunae were pointed out by the committee in the paperwork of two projects - one of 55,000 square meters and one of 4,973.74 square metres. Environmental clearance is required by law for all projects above 20,000 square feet.

“The first violation is failure to obtain prior environmental clearance for the project of more than 20,000 square metres The project proponent has applied for ex-post-facto environmental clearance on September 9, 2019. The explanation that the Project Proponent was not informed about the requirement of environmental clearance while issuing commencement certificate cannot be accepted as ignorance of the law is no excuse,” read a part of the order.

“Part of constructions is in blue and red flood lines of river Mula. According to the committee, till 2017, this part was not being complied with. Had environmental clearance/consent been sought, this could have been got complied with. The PP has benefitted itself by this violation,” read the order.

However, the committee findings cited in the order read, “Both the buildings of Pristine Royal are within the zone of Blue and Red flood lines. PMC has informed that the practice of showing flood zone by Blue and Red lines on the Development plan started in 2017. It appears that the above said project was completed in 2015 when there was no practice of depicting the river flood zone on the building proposal drawings.”

Other violations include sewage disposal issues, questionable source of swimming pool water, non-functional sewage treatment plant and organic waste converter, among others

However, there are allegations made by Gambhire which have not been proven by the committee findings. Aside from the red and blue flood line, the committee observed that in order to extract groundwater, as per the allegation, there were no bore wells found on the premises.