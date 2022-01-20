NGT instructs PMC to appoint committee for Ambil Odha work, submit report within four weeks

PUNE The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form a committee for Ambil odha (stream) diversion work near Dandekar bridge and submit the report within four weeks.

The order was issued on January 18 (Tuesday).

PMC was carrying out the work at Ambil odha and making it straight which is in U shape near Dandekar bridge. The work was proposed to undertake slum development work in the area.

Recently, there was opposition from slum dwellers to the work carried out by PMC and they alleged that the civic body is carrying out the work for benefit of private builders.

Anant Ghart of Earth Foundation had challenged PMC work in the NGT.

Gharat said, “Without accepting expert opinion, PMC planned the work. If PMC carry out work without proper study, residents will have to face flood like situation in the future.”

The NGT on January 18 issued the order and asked to appoint the committee which will have the members from PMC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the representative of the secretary of the environment department.

The NGT asked the committee members to conduct a site inspection and submit the report within four weeks to the NGT.