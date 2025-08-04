NHAI cracks down on Highway encroachments and garbage dumping in Pune

In a move to address rising highway accidents around Pune, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments and garbage dumping by roadside commercial establishments. The action follows a spate of incidents reportedly linked to obstructions and safety violations along key highway stretches. NHAI officials stated that such practices compromise visibility, lead to dangerous diversions, and pose a direct threat to commuters. (HT)

Taking serious cognisance of the issue, NHAI has begun issuing formal notices to eateries, repair shops, and vendors operating illegally along the highway margins.

NHAI officials stated that such practices compromise visibility, lead to dangerous diversions, and pose a direct threat to commuters—particularly during night-time and the monsoon season. Accumulated waste near highways also contributes to waterlogging, slippery conditions, and reduced manoeuvrability for heavy vehicles.

“As per our inspection reports, several establishments are either dumping garbage recklessly or have extended their structures into the highway’s right of way,” said a senior NHAI official on condition of anonymity. “We have issued notices and given a strict deadline for compliance. If not followed, enforcement actions such as demolition and financial penalties will be carried out under the National Highways Act.”

Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents Association, remarked, “The Katraj-Dehu Road bypass has turned into a dangerous corridor not only due to speeding vehicles but also rampant encroachments. Roadside dhabas, hawkers, and makeshift sheds have taken over highway shoulders, leaving little space for emergency stops or breakdowns.”

Namekar added that while complaints have been made repeatedly, on-ground enforcement has remained inconsistent.

The NHAI has assured that further inspections and clean-up operations are underway and that continued non-compliance will result in stricter punitive action.