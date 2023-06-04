NHAI issues notices for illegal encroachments, thrash-dumping along Pune-Satara high way

To avert accidents, the National High Authority of India (NHAI) Pune has begun issuing notices to commercial entities on the Pune-Satara highway who have illegally encroached on the roadway and are found dumping garbage here. The stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale Bridge Chowk has seen over 100 fatal accidents from 2014 till 2023 May, half of which was due to human error, the police department claims. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“We have started issuing notices to several commercial establishments on the bypass highway who have illegally encroached on highway or service roads. The illegal encroachments are a hindrance for vehicles and increase the risk of accidents,” said one of the senior officials of NHAI requesting anonymity.

The stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale Bridge Chowk has seen over 100 fatal accidents from 2014 till 2023 May, half of which was due to human error, the police department claims.

As per the information given by the Pune police department, four black spots have been identified on the stretch- Dari Pul bridge turn, Swami Narayan Temple Chowk and a nearby road, Narhe Selfie Point highway and service road and Navale Bridge Chowk.

“Also, a huge amount of garbage is thrown along the highway due to which many times small vehicles slip here. We have started issuing notices to commercial establishments and housing societies and if found flouting norms we will take strict action against them,” said the official.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “The bypass highway stretch has service roads on both sides and it is a fact that residents throw garbage along the highway. From our side, we are creating awareness amongst people but NHAI also should take precautionary measures to prevent accidents.”

