NHM staff to protest over unpaid salaries on April 15

Contractual healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses, employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) will hold a one-day strike on April 15 at the Pune zilla parishad office over non-payment of salary of two months. The protestors in Pune district have been wearing black armbands to protest the government’s negligence. The NMH Contractual Officers and Staff Association, Pune, has written to the chief executive Officer, zilla parishad, Pune, stating that over 2,200 staff in the district will wear black ribbons from April 9 to April 14 and hold a strike on April 15 if pending salaries are not cleared by April 14. (HT PHOTO)

“While salary of January and February is due, it has not been disbursed on time since the past six months,” said Harshal Ranavre, president, NMH Contractual Officers and Staff Association, Pune district.

The contractual staff, including specialised doctors, doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers and community medical officers, work at the district hospital, rural hospital and sub district hospital and other medical centres.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer, zilla parishad, Pune, said, “Funds for staff payment have been received on March 31. The bills have been submitted to the treasury and salaries will be cleared in 15 days.”