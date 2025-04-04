NHRC review facilities at mental hospital

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, on Thursday and reviewed the healthcare services and facilities provided to inmates and patients at the hospital. The commission also gave suggestions to improve the healthcare services at the hospital, said the officials. The committee, in its report, has stated violations of human rights and the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 at RMH. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials, Hon’ble Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, a member of NHRC, visited the RMH on Thursday morning and took a thorough review for over three hours. Hon’ble member NHRC is of the status and privilege of sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India, said the officials.

It is to be noted that RMH last month was under the scanner, and a major embezzlement of government funds was allegedly exposed at the facility following a financial audit conducted by a committee appointed by the Public Health Department. The committee, in its report, has stated violations of human rights and the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 at RMH.

The NHRC member started the visit from the female wards and later visited the administrative office. Visits were done to the male wards, kitchen, outpatient department, telemedicine, and male wards. Besides, this availability of medicines and the MPJAY scheme review was taken, said the officials.

Dr Sriniwas Kolod, the medical superintendent of RMH, stated that the NHRC spoke with patients and their relatives to gather feedback on the food and healthcare services provided at the hospital.

“The NHRC offered us valuable suggestions that we will implement. These changes will enhance our services and facilities for patients and inmates,” he said.

Dr Kolod added, “The NHRC has recommended that we provide services with greater compassion. They suggested that we actively follow up with discharged patients. While it is important to treat patients, it is equally crucial to assess how they are faring in society and their communities after discharge.”