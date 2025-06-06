NIBM Annexe-Undri-Kondhwa residents demand cancellation of traffic cop’s transfer

Residents of Undri, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa have demanded cancellation of transfer of police inspector (Undri division ) Kumar Ghadge to control room citing that all the decongestion initiatives for the area will be stalled due his sudden transfer. Ghadge’s impactful work in resolving severe and long pending traffic issues across key congestion points such as Jyoti Hotel Chowk, Bakri Hills Chowk, Salunke Vihar, Parge Nagar, Sheetal Petrol Pump, Kausar Baug and NIBM Annex has won plaudits from citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ghadge has been at the forefront of decongestion efforts and recently had taken action against encroachers which had led to the ire of some vested groups who complained about him leading to his transfer, say residents.

Area residents have written to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on June 3 requesting him to rescind the order.

“Ghadge didn’t just perform his duty; he treated Kondhwa like his own home. His hands-on approach, deep analysis of local problems, and people-centric solutions brought significant improvement in traffic discipline. His transfer will derail all the decongestion initiatives of the area leading the traffic situation back to square one,” the letter stated.

DCP ( traffic) Amol Zende did not comment on the issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 15, 2025 at the Pune Police Headquarters, Shivaji Nagar had felicitated PI Ghadge for his outstanding service in the field. Meanwhile, residents of the area have launched a social media campaign demanding his transfer be called in the larger interests of the society.