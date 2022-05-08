Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years
pune news

NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years

Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital’s NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge
On the fifth anniversary of the unit, many parents visited the centre along with their children. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital’s NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge.

“Dedicated efforts by sisters, staff and doctors have succeeded in bringing 12,000 infants to life in the last five years. The neonatal unit is consistently working for the betterment of neonatal lives. Nothing can match the joy of rebirth of an infant on the face of the mother. It works as the driving force for us,” said Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric ward of Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Any good thing can be successful with teamwork. We have 70 staff members and 59 beds in the unit. The state government has appreciated this unit as the best unit in the state.”

The NICU unit was established in 2017 under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. On the fifth anniversary of the unit, many parents visited the centre along with their children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP