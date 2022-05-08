NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years
Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital’s NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge.
“Dedicated efforts by sisters, staff and doctors have succeeded in bringing 12,000 infants to life in the last five years. The neonatal unit is consistently working for the betterment of neonatal lives. Nothing can match the joy of rebirth of an infant on the face of the mother. It works as the driving force for us,” said Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, Sassoon General Hospital.
Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric ward of Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Any good thing can be successful with teamwork. We have 70 staff members and 59 beds in the unit. The state government has appreciated this unit as the best unit in the state.”
The NICU unit was established in 2017 under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. On the fifth anniversary of the unit, many parents visited the centre along with their children.
