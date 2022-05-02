Night temperature set to increase in Pune
PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.
However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Chinchwad reported 38.4 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 38.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 38.9 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.
The weather department officials said that night temperature will see a rise to 23 degrees Celsius.
“Day temperature in the city has dropped to 37.9 degrees Celsius which was 0.1 degrees cooler than normal. The highest maximum temperature was reported at Chandrapur at 45.2 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra was reported at Mahabaleshwar at 17.5 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.
The weather department added heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan and Kutch on Monday.
“Heatwave conditions are very likely to abate thereafter. Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra from May 4 to May 6,” said IMD officials.
After the heatwave conditions in parts of Maharashtra, many places are now reporting normal day temperatures. Except for places in Vidarbha which continue to experience above 41 degrees Celsius day temperatures.
Chandrapur reported the day temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius which was 2.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Other parts of Vidarbha reported the day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius.
-
Delhi's peak power demand reaches 6,194, highest ever in May 1st week: Report
On Monday, Delhi's peak power demand was recorded at 3.34 pm, touching 6,194 MW, according to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre. On Sunday, the demand was 6,048 MW. “The previous highest in the May first week was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019,” a discom official said.
-
State records 92 cases, one death
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends. The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues. The state also clocked 70 recoveries.
-
UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh. On Banaras Hindu University's Iftar party row, he said the state government won't intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters.
-
Delhi: Son killed in hit-and-run, ex-soldier on hunt for missing car, and justice
A 52-year-old retired army man has been running from pillar to post to find the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed his son, a security manager at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in an accident in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri a month ago.
-
Pune’s Wild West: Hyenas, leopards and wolves share space with humans
Back in 2019, a study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society found that striped hyenas occupied 75% of the semi-arid landscape followed by Indian grey wolves (64%) and leopards (57%) in western Maharashtra. Hyenas feed on dead poultry and are often found feeding on carcasses dumped outside villages. Besides poultry, they also feed on dead dogs and dead cattle. The hyena species found in India clean up the ecosystem and are harmless to human beings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics