Night temperature set to increase in Pune

PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.

However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Chinchwad reported 38.4 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 38.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 38.9 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The weather department officials said that night temperature will see a rise to 23 degrees Celsius.

“Day temperature in the city has dropped to 37.9 degrees Celsius which was 0.1 degrees cooler than normal. The highest maximum temperature was reported at Chandrapur at 45.2 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra was reported at Mahabaleshwar at 17.5 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

The weather department added heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan and Kutch on Monday.

“Heatwave conditions are very likely to abate thereafter. Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra from May 4 to May 6,” said IMD officials.

After the heatwave conditions in parts of Maharashtra, many places are now reporting normal day temperatures. Except for places in Vidarbha which continue to experience above 41 degrees Celsius day temperatures.

Chandrapur reported the day temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius which was 2.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Other parts of Vidarbha reported the day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius.