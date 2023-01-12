Nine ‘Hindu Rashtra Sena’ members get life in jail for killing Pune man

A local court in Pune on Thursday sentenced nine members of right wing Hindutva outfit “Hindu Rashtra Sena” (HRS) to life imprisonment for the 2013 murder of one Prakash Gondhle over previous enmity.

The court in its order gave life imprisonment for offences registered under Sections 302 and 506 of Indian Penal Code, along with two years and fine of ₹20,000 to each accused and to pay ₹1,50,000/ to deceased family out of the said fine.

Sessions Judge K P Nandedkar sentenced Vicky Jadhav, Vaibhav Bhadle, Akshya Ingulkar, Shrikant Atole, Amol Shedge, Rahil Kaule, Vicky Patil, Suraj Phadake and Akash Shinde to life imprisonment for the murder of Gondhle.

It was during the night of July 8, 2013 when victim Gondhle was attacked in his way back home from work with sharp weapons and killed in Hadapsar area of Pune.

Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said, during the trial, the complainant and witnesses were threatened not to proceed with case.

During trial, Nikam argued that the crime by accused was “gruesome” while a complainant was also assaulted to take back complainant.

As per the prosecution, Gondhle had filed a case against some “HRS” members in June that year for allegedly setting the door of his house on fire.

Nineteen witnesses were examined in the case, Nikam said, adding complainant Rajendra Pingle and his son were also attacked to force them to not appear as witnesses.