Two dead, 12 injured in a crash near Khed-Shivapur

PUNE

The mishap caused huge traffic congestion on the highway on Sunday morning. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two persons, including a nine-year-old girl, died in an accident on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Bhor on Sunday morning. The mishap involved four heavy vehicles including two buses, a truck, and a heavy-material container, police said.

Apart from two casualties, 12 others suffered injuries during the incident. The deceased have been identified as Rutuja Ravindra Chavan 9, and Shivraj Kumar Gauda 34. Chavan was travelling in a Shivshahi bus and Gauda was the driver of a private tourist vehicle, said Police.

Out of the total 12 injured persons, 10 were travelling from Shri Krishna Travels, and two injured were shifted to Shreeyash Hospital in Khed Shivapur.

According to officials from the Pune rural police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:10 am near Khed Shivapur. The sequence of events unfolded when a container collided with a private bus while the bus was making a turn on the service road along the Satara-Pune corridor. The impact caused the bus to veer into the opposite lane and collide with a moving truck. Due to the sudden halt of the truck, a Shivshahi bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) brushed against it and ended up in a roadside ditch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Police Inspector Sachin Patil, Rajgad police station, said “The mishap resulted in two deaths and 12 others suffering injuries. Due to the accident, traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for some time. However, we have cleared the highway by clearing the debris using cranes.’’

A case has been registered at Rajgad police station under IPC sections 279,337,338,304(a) and 427 and other relevant sections against the container driver Gorakh Laxman Shinde and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON