NIV scientists to test samples of gastroenteritis patients from GBS-affected areas 

The experts at ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) will test samples of gastroenteritis patients identified during the surveillance of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the affected areas, said the officials. Most findings in these GBS patients have been acute gastroenteritis or acute respiratory illness before the onset of the GBS symptoms.

As per the officials, the GBS may be triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection. Pune has recently reported a surge in its cases reporting over 152 suspected and confirmed GBS cases. However, most findings in these GBS patients have been acute gastroenteritis or acute respiratory illness before the onset of the GBS symptoms.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of PMC, informed that the NIV and rapid response team has directed PMC to send blood and stool samples of gastroenteritis patients identified during the door-to-door survey conducted in the GBS-affected areas.

“We have asked our field staff to start collecting blood and stool samples of these patients and send them to the NIV,” she said.

Following the surge in GBS cases in affected areas like Sinhagad Road, Nande Village, Kirkitwadi, Dhayari and DSK Vishwa amongst other areas the PMC and health department started a door-to-door survey. The PMC has covered over 40k houses and identified 168 cases of acute gastroenteritis. The survey and surveillance are ongoing, they said.

The NIV scientist previously found Campylobacter jejuni is a common bacterial infection that can trigger GBS, a rare neurological disorder in the stool samples of GBS patients. This prompted surveillance directing to investigate the potential source of bacterial contamination in water and food. However, the blood tests would help the NIV scientists to rule out if any viral infections triggered the condition among the patient. Besides, past infections of C.Jejuni in the patients can be identified, said the officials.

Dr Ameet Dravid, an infectious disease expert at Noble Hospital, said that in previous samples, both the NIV scientist and private hospitals had found C.Jejuni and Norovirus in samples of GBS patients.

“The blood and urine tests will help to find if these patients suffering from gastroenteritis have a bacterial infection of C.Jejuni or viral infection. Through blood tests, the experts will be able to identify if these patients suffering from gastroenteritis have any past bacterial infection of C.Jejuni. The C. Jejuni pathogen, if gone out of stools, its past infection can be identified through blood tests,” he said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, emphasised the importance of identifying any bacterial or viral infections in patients from a public health perspective.

“Identifying common infections can help us consider the patient as a potential case of GBS. Early treatment can be initiated, which would reduce morbidity and mortality rates in these patients. GBS can lead to quadriplegia, making it crucial to focus on early identification and treatment,” he said.