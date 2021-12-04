No action yet: Irrigation dept staff meets PMC officials to sort out planned ‘water cuts’

PUNE The state irrigation department is currently involved in a showdown of sorts with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the city’s access to water from the Khadakwasla dam.

Following a letter from the irrigation department informing the PMC that the amount of water the city is drawing from Khadakwasla dam will be reduced, on Friday, PMC’s water department head, Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “Though the irrigation department said it would take action, it has not reduced the water supply.”

The irrigation department decision is based on the PMC now accessing water from the Bhama Askhed dam.

Sources claimed that irrigation department officials visited the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday to discuss the issue with PMC officials.

PMC officials have informed the irrigation department, off the record, that once the city’s 24x7 water project is in place, the amount of water the city is using will reduce.

Pune’s ,ayor Murlidhar Mohol has appealed to guardian minister Ajit Pawar to intervene.

Mohol said, “The irrigation department did not take any action. As the state government merged 23 villages in the PMC, the state government should give additional water to Pune city.”

No irrigation department officials responded to phone calls on Friday

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “ Though the irrigation department claims that PMC is lifting more water, there is no official data. Citizens are not getting water in that proportion.”