No cluster cases of tomato flu in Maha; no need to panic: health dept
PUNE While cases of tomato flu are currently being reported across various states in India, there are no cluster cases of the disease in Maharashtra as of now, and hence, there is no need to worry, according to the state health department.
Tomato flu or hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) is a viral disease usually seen in children where there are papules and rashes that cause itching; it is also contagious. Recently, Kerala reported at least 82 cases of tomato flu in the Kollam district following which, Tamil Nadu ramped up surveillance for the disease at its border. However, Maharashtra health department officials have said that there has been no alert issued by the central government and hence, there is no need to panic.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that there is no need to panic as Maharashtra and Pune have not reported any cluster of such cases. “During the summer season, tomato flu or HFMD is very common among children as they interact more with each other. Tomato flu or HFMD can be seen in younger children and very rarely in adults. Every year, young kids suffer from these diseases as their immunity is low. Paediatric doctors report such cases every year. However, they are not in clusters. We are conducting regular surveillance but there is no need to panic,” said Dr Awate.
Dr Awate added that the common symptoms of this disease include fever, sores in the mouth and skin rash. “It begins with mild fever, poor appetite, and often a sore throat. One or two days after the fever begins, painful sores develop in the mouth. They begin as small red spots that turn into blisters and often ulcers. The sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, and inside of the cheeks,” said Dr Awate.
He said that the treatment is based on the symptoms of the disease. “Children should rest and hydrate themselves enough. HFMD is a viral disease that is self-limiting and takes its own time to subside. Many doctors do not prescribe medicine for this illness unless the infection is severe. Infection in older children, adolescents, and adults is normally very mild and lasts around three days or sometimes less,” said Dr Awate.
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
No further delay, says Nitish Kumar on all-party meet for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the all party meeting on the proposed caste census in the state will be held very soon. Kumar attributed the delay in holding the meeting with the state's political leaders to a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and elections. Kumar said his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav last week was also on the same topic.
Jesuit schools to start eco-audits, aim to turn campuses green over two years
Mumbai Schools that are part of Bombay Jesuits have decided to conduct an eco-audit of their campuses by ensuring the implementation of positive changes over the next two years. While teachers will be engaged in this programme, the movement will be spearheaded by students. There are currently around 12-15 Jesuit Schools in and around Mumbai. The Bombay Jesuits started a new wing to look into this programme- the Bombay Jesuits Ecology Platform.
Exports increased despite Covid-19 pandemic, claims state government
Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two financial years and articles of one district one product (ODOP) scheme comprise around 72 per cent of this export, claimed the state government. According to the state government, export from the state from the financial year April 2020-21 to March 2021-22 increased from ₹107423.5 crore to ₹140123.5 crore.
Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal sent to 4-day ED remand
A local court in Jharkhand on Monday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary's chartered account Suman Kumar to four-day Enforcement Directorate remand. The ED custody begins from Tuesday. Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.
