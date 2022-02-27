No confusion over appointment of election chief, says Jagdish Mulik
PUNE The issue of appointment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit general secretary ( organisation ) Rajesh Pandey as ‘election chief ’ for the forthcoming PMC polls has led to confusion in the party rank and file leading to disaffection in city unit president Jagdish Mulik’s camp.
Mulik had published a statement which stated that elections would be fought under his presidentship.Finally state BJP president Chandrakant Patil intervened and clearly stated that elections would be fought under the presidentship of Mulik to allay the frayed nerves of the party workers.
The post of ‘election chief ‘ was created separately by the BJP during Lok Sabha elections to coordinate the committees formed by the party organisation for the elections. The said post was created for the municipal elections on the same lines. However, some quarters in the party were outraged when it was suspected that this was an attempt to help other key office bearers of the organisation with the motive of giving them an upper hand.
A meeting of office bearers was held at the BJP’s city office on Saturday. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA ‘s Madhuri Misal, Bhimrao Tapkir, Siddharth Shirole, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, house leader Ganesh Bidkar, Rajesh Pandey were present on the occasion. After the meeting, Mulik had issued a press release announcing that the state president had announced that the municipal elections would be fought under his leadership.
Jagdish Mulik said “ Both the appointments were declared in the same letter. Rumours about internal bickering are being planted in the media.” Despite repeated attempts ,Pandey could not be reached for his comments.
